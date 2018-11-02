Gov’t seeks new ERT chiefs in the wake of resignations

The government is looking to replace state broadcaster ERT’s managing director Vassilis Costopoulos and his deputy Giorgos Thalassinos after Lefteris Kretsos, the general secretary for information and communication, sought their resignations Friday.



Sources close to Kretsos attributed the resignations to a breakdown in communication between the government and the broadcaster’s management.

However, Thalassinos has pointed to the excessive intervention of unionists in operations, claiming that top executives are inadequately qualified for the job and do not speak English.

Costopoulos, for his part, in comments in Parliament on Thursday said he was facing a “relentless war from within.”