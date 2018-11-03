SYRIZA makes proposals for constitutional review

Leftist SYRIZA on Friday finalized its proposals for changes to 23 articles of the Greek Constitution, including the separation of the Church and state and changes in the role of the country’s president, with a document bearing the signature of its MPs expected to be submitted to the House by the day’s end.

In their preface to the proposals, the lawmakers referred to the need for a “total refashioning of the political system in a more democratic and progressive direction.”

Among the priorities of the review are the “recognition of the religious neutrality of the state” and the granting of the right to citizens to elect a Greek president when Parliament is unable to appoint one.