There is something very rotten in the system. A number of underworld figures have been murdered, but police authorities have failed to fully investigate the cases.

Such incidents are usually classified as the “settling of scores” between rival criminal gangs, and no one seems to pay serious attention.

The question is whether the Hellenic Police (ELAS), which used to be top in investigating homicide cases, is not able or does not want to look for answers. A serious state cannot stand paralyzed as violence and lawlessness are taking over the capital.