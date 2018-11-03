NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderate quake jolts Lefkada in Ionian Sea

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Ionian island of Lefkada on Saturday morning, in an area that has seen a spike in seismic activity over recent days.

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said that the tremor occurred at 10.05 a.m. and its epicenter was 2 kilometers northwest of Lefkada.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) has put its strength at 4.5 Richter.

The area has seen a spike in seismic activity over recent days, following a 6.4-magnitude quake off Zakynthos on October 26, with the EMSC reporting a fresh 4.6-Richter quake at 3.10 a.m. on Saturday 75 kilometers south of the island. 

