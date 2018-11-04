Distribution of school lunches to start on Monday

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity will begin distributing school lunches on Monday, as part of a program aimed at helping youngsters whose families are having trouble making ends meet.

The distribution will cover 831 schools and 90 percent of the families who applied across Greece for assistance.

The remainder are expected to be covered within the next few days.

Deputy Minister Theano Fotiou said that 20 percent more families applied for school lunches this academic year compared to last year, with 153,244 pupils standing to benefit from the program.