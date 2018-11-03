The free-for-all over defense kickbacks has cost Greece dearly, benefiting only a very small minority and causing considerable long-term damage.

Greece acquired very expensive, and in some cases useless, defense systems and has often lacked the means to properly maintain them.

Corrupt or negligent politicians made it possible for billions of euros to be spent in this area, with no resources being invested in research and production. And in response to corruption and overspending, authorities introduced extreme measures that prevent the armed forces from fulfilling their mission.

It’s time that the political system handled this vital sector in a responsible manner and with the maximum degree of consensus. We cannot afford any further foot-dragging.