More bicycle lanes planned for downtown Athens

The Greek capital’s network of bicycle lanes is set to be expanded to include the areas of Kypseli, Ambelokipi, Exarchia, Kolonaki and Petralona.

The project includes the creation of new lanes and separated bikeways, the City of Athens said in a statement. These will be added to the existing path connecting Gazi in downtown Athens to Faliro on the southern coast.

The plan has been designed in cooperation with the C40 cities initiative – a group of major world cities seeking to curb climate-changing emissions – and the Walking and Cycling Network.

Meanwhile, plans are also under way to connect Gazi to the northern suburb of Kifissia.