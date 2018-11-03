Archaeologists unearth ancient statues in Atalanti region

Two Kouros-type statues from the Archaic era are seen in photo released on Saturday. The statues were among four unearthed during excavations in October by the ephorate of antiquities of Fthiotida and Evrytania in the wider area of Atalanti in central Greece. Archaeologists began digging in the area after a landowner in Atalanti reported that he found the trunk of a naked male statue as he was tilling his field. Kouros is the name given to free-standing ancient Greek sculptures representing nude male youths. They first made their appearance in the Archaic period. [Ministry of Culture/ANA-MPA]