Some shops to stay open Sunday

Shops in Athens and Thessaloniki can voluntarily stay open on Sunday as part of the mid-season sales period.

In Athens, any shop that decides to open can do so between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., while in Thessaloniki, the opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The merchants’ associations decided to make the Sunday opening voluntary rather than mandatory.

The mid-season sales period started on Nov. 1 and will conclude on Saturday the 10th in an attempt to boost retail sales.

[ANA-MPA]