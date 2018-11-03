BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Some shops to stay open Sunday

Shops in Athens and Thessaloniki can voluntarily stay open on Sunday as part of the mid-season sales period.

In Athens, any shop that decides to open can do so between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., while in Thessaloniki, the opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The merchants’ associations decided to make the Sunday opening voluntary rather than mandatory.

The mid-season sales period started on Nov. 1 and will conclude on Saturday the 10th in an attempt to boost retail sales.

