Pre-dawn aftershocks shake Zakynthos

Two strong earthquakes, with a magnitude of 4.4 and 5, respectively, hit near the island of Zakynthos within seven minutes of each other early Sunday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reports.

The first tremor hit at 5:04 a.m. local time and the second at 5:11 a.m.

The first earthquake's epicenter was 78 kilometers (48 miles) south of Zakynthos and the second was 59 km (37 mi) southwest of the island. No damage has been reported so far.

Zakynthos was hit with a 6.4 earthquake early on Oct. 26, causing some damage but no loss of life, and has been hit with dozens of strong aftershocks since.



[APA-MPA]