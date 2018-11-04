NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Earthquake expert on Zakynthos tremors: aftershocks can last 1-2 months

TAGS: Earthquake

An earthquake expert says Sunday’s strong aftershocks near the island of Zakynthos are nothing to worry about.

“Me and my colleagues have said the aftershocks will continue and that magnitudes can be considerable, like in early Sunday,” Gerassimos Papadopoulos, head of the Institute of Geodynamics Research Center at the Athens Observatory told state TV ERT. “There is no reason for the people to worry.”

The two pre-dawn aftershocks, a a 4.4 magnitude followed seven minutes later by a magnitude 5.0, were the 21st and 22nd, respectively, to exceed magnitude 4.0 since a 6.4-strong earthquake shook Zakynthos early on Friday Oct. 26, causing some damage but no casualties.

“The aftershock sequence after a very strong earthquake can last one month, even two,” Papadopoulos said.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 