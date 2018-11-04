NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Supermarket vandalized for opening on a Sunday

A Lidl supermarket that opened for business today has been vandalized.

The unknown assailants smashed windows, threw paint and painted slogans, such as “Never Work on Sunday at the outlet in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Philadelphia.

Shops opened on a voluntary basis on Sunday as part of the mid-season sales period, which concludes on Saturday, November 10.

In Thessaloniki, a “Never on Sunday” protest was organized against the opening of the shops.

Shops in Athens will stay open until 8 p.m.

