MONDAY

The Athens Investment Forum 2018 is held at the King George hotel, Syntagma Square, featuring leading government and corporate officials from Greece and abroad. (Info: 210.512.1021, marketing@iea.org.gr)

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

A digital technology symposium titled “New Dimensions in Research & Education” opens at the National Library of Greece, in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, Athens. To Tuesday. (Info: events.hpc.grnet.gr)

The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki hosts the 7th International Micro & Nano Conference. To Wednesday. (Info: micro-nano2018.sci.auth.gr)

TUESDAY

KPMG holds its “Leaders of Digital Economy” conference at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, 115 Syngrou. (Info: www.kpmgevents.gr)

The Instore Marketing Conference takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.instoremarketing.gr)

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) organizes a conference on “Prospects and Challenges for the Energy Transition in 2030: Energy saving in the public sector” at the Athenaeum InterContinental hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens at 2 p.m. (Info: 210.660.3311)

An Open Market Consultation Event is held at the Divani Palace Acropolis hotel, 19-25 Parthenonos, Athens. To Wednesday. (Info: 210.748.1630)

Listed company Kriton Artos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Schools will be closed for elections of teacher and professor unions.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its provisional figures on September imports and exports.

The E-Kyklos think-tank organizes an open debate on “Chinese Investments in Greece.” Starts at 6 p.m. at the Electra Palace Hotel, 18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou, Plaka, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

Blue-chip company Jumbo holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

Listed company Sarantis presents its third-quarter financial results.

THURSDAY

The Employment Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a workshop of the Youth Talks-We Listen series, titled “Data Analytics: A Flight from Present to Future,” at Athens International Airport, at 2 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Eurobank holds a press conference on “Trade Club Alliance: A bank alliance for international trade,” at 12 noon.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its manpower survey for August and its 2018 report on the use of information and communication technologies by households and individuals.

OTE telecom will publish its third-quarter financial results.

FRIDAY

The University of Piraeus hosts a conference on Technology, Economy and Management. (Info: pasytod2018.uop.gr)

The Metal Machinery exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo center at Paiania, eastern Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.metalmachinery.gr)

Hotelia, the international hotel equipment fair, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: hotelia.helexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its September data on industrial output and its October figures on consumer prices and on car registrations.

Listed firm Iktinos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

The Metropolitan Expo center in Paeania, eastern Attica, hosts three parallel exhibitions until November 12: Frozen Food 2018, the 5th Dairy Expo and Meat & Grill Days 2018. (Info: www.frozenfoodexpo.gr, www.dairyexpo.gr, www.meatdays.gr)