PAOK dropped its first points of the season in the Super League at second-placed Atromitos, allowing Olympiakos to cut the distance from the top to four points, as the Athens derby between Panathinaikos and AEK ended scoreless.

The top of the table clash between Atromitos and PAOK on Saturday ended 1-1, as Jose Angel Crespo’s first half goal was canceled out 17 minutes from time by Roland Ugrai, ending the Thessaloniki team’s perfect record. Atromitos actually fielded a depleted side as three of its top-pick players could not face the club they were loaned out by to Atromitos, including the league's top scorer, Efthymis Koulouris.

PAOK remained two points ahead of Atromitos, but Olympiakos edged closer on Sunday with its precious 1-0 win at Aris thanks to an Ahmed Hassan strike.

The Panathinaikos vs AEK clash lacked the edge of previous seasons, ending 0-0, with Panathinaikos feeling it should have won it and AEK manager Marinos Ouzounidis speaking of his team’s worst match so far this season.

AEK, that on Wednesday visits Bayern in Munich for the Champions League, has dropped to fourth, six points off the pace. Panathinaikos is sixth.

Apollon Smyrnis grabbed its first points after eight defeats at the scoreless draw with OFI at Iraklio.

In a weekend with five draws and just eight goals in seven games, Panionios stood out with its 3-0 win over visiting Panetolikos. In other games PAS Giannina and Lamia played out a goalless draw and Levadiakos drew 1-1 with Larissa.

On Monday Asteras Tripolis hosts Xanthi.