Undersea quake measuring 4.4 Richter strikes Ionian Sea

An undersea quake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred in the Ionian Sea shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, the latest in a series of temblors to shake the area.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory, the quake occurred at 4.44 a.m. some 70 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos.

The island was struck by a strong tremor measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale on October 26 which caused some damage but no casualties.

Since then, aftershocks have rattled the region.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from Monday's quake.

