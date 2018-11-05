Body of Greek shot by Albanian police to be returned by Tuesday, lawyer says

Albanian authorities have agreed to hand over the body of Konstantinos Katsifas, a 35-year-old ethnic Greek fatally shot by police in southern Albania on October 28, the family's lawyer has said.

It is expected that authorities in Albania will release Katsifas's body to his relatives by Tuesday, lawyer Efthimios Navridis told ANT1 television on Monday.

The death of Katsifas has stoked tensions between Greece and Albania as it occured after the 35-year-old put up a flag in a cemetery for Greek soldiers in a southern Albanian village on the anniversary of Greece entering WWII against Italy.

Albanian authorities claim Katsifas was killed in an exchange of fire after shooting at Albanian police and a coroner said his wounds did not suggest he was shot at close range.

His death stoked tense protests in Greece and has taxed diplomatic relations between the two countries.



