Petrounias successfully undergoes shoulder surgery

TAGS: Sports, Health

Greek Olympic athlete and world champion Lefteris Petrounias successfully underwent surgery for a shoulder injury on Monday, just three days after the 27-year-old clinched the gold medal in the rings at an international championship in Qatar. 

Petrounias, who had been suffering from a tendon problem for several months, had the operation at a clinic in Annecy, in alpine town in southeastern France.

The 27-year-old, who remains unbeaten for the last two-and-a-half years, is set to be discharged from the clinic on Tuesday but will stay in Annecy for a few more days so that doctors can monitor his recovery and return to Greece by the end of the week.
 

