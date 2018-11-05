Petrounias successfully undergoes shoulder surgery
The 27-year-old, who remains unbeaten for the last two-and-a-half years, is set to be discharged from the clinic on Tuesday but will stay in Annecy for a few more days so that doctors can monitor his recovery and return to Greece by the end of the week.
Greek Olympic athlete and world champion Lefteris Petrounias successfully underwent surgery for a shoulder injury on Monday, just three days after the 27-year-old clinched the gold medal in the rings at an international championship in Qatar.
Petrounias, who had been suffering from a tendon problem for several months, had the operation at a clinic in Annecy, in alpine town in southeastern France.
