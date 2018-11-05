Ex foreign minister accuses unnamed gov't sources of undermining him

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias has prepared a 10-page legal suit taking issue with a spectrum of alleged detractors, according to the conservative newspaper Estia which reports that Kotzias accuses unnamed government sources of undermining him.

According to the newspaper the former minister accuses "a [power] center within the Maximos Mansion" of taking various actions with the aim of intimidating him.

Kotzias quit the ministry last month following a clash during a cabinet meeting with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos who objects to the so-called Prespes name deal with Skopje that Kotzias signed in June.

According to Estia, the former minister believes that legal suits for treason brought against him by certain organizations, bullets sent to him in the mail and certain media reports relating to the alleged issuing of visas and the bribery of journalists from Balkan countries all shared the common aim of intimidating him.

Estia cites Kotizas as telling unnamed aides that "they want to scare me but they won't succeed."