Pina Bausch Tribute | Athens | December 18-21

Photo: Julian Mommert

In “New Piece 1: Since She,” at the Onassis Cultural Center, acclaimed Greek choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou pays tribute to Pina Bausch nine years after her death, with a series of wonderful tableux vivants referencing landmark works by the German dance legend, accompanied by music by Verdi, Mahler, Wagner, Prokofiev and Tom Waits. Early bird tickets for the event go on sale at 12 noon on November 6 and can be purchased from the center's website and box office, but also at all branches of Public and at the Ianos book store on Stadiou Street. General pre-sale starts at noon on November 18.



