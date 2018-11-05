Rival Consoles | Athens | November 8 & 9

Photo: Ozge Cone

St Paul's Sessions, a series of concerts hosted by the Anglican church of the same name, presents Rival Consoles, the act of London-based electronica producer Ryan Lee West, known for his masterful use of the synthesizer to create sounds that are almost human. Tickets for the November 8 and 9 shows cost 18 euros (from Ticket Services, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr and Public stores, www.tickets.public.gr). Doors open at 9 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906