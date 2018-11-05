Christmas Ballet Gala | Athens | November 24 & 25

Leading dancers of Russia's famed Bolshoi and Mariisnky ballet companies – including principals Evgenia Obraztsova and Ruslan Skvortsov – will perform a Christmas Gala of highlights from the classical ballet repertory, such as “Sawn Lake,” “The Nutcracker,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Romeo and Juliet,” etc. The ensemble will appear at the Olympic Hall in Galatsi, on Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25. Tickets range from 18 to 60 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by phone at tel 11876.



Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue,

Galatsi