Google pays tribute to tech visionary Michael Dertouzos

Google on Monday paid tribute to tech visionary Michael L. Dertouzos in its daily doodle, which depicted the Greek professor standing in front of a chalkboard, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Born in Athens in 1936, Dertouzos was the director of the Laboratory for Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where earned an electrical engineering PhD in 1964.

Widely considered a pioneer in the development of computing technology, including the Web, he sought to reconcile new technologies and human needs.

In the early 1970s, he famously predicted that 33 percent of US households would own a personal computer by the mid-1990s. He died of heart failure in 2001.