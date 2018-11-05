Greece to continue importing oil from Iran

Greece will continue to import oil from Iran after it was – along with seven other countries – granted a temporary exemption from the sanctions Washington re-imposed on the Islamic republic on Monday.

Apart from Greece, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Monday that China, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey have also been granted temporary exemptions.

Pompeo said that more than 20 nations have already reduced oil imports from Iran and that exports have dropped by a million barrels a day.