TAP groundwork proceeding fast

Construction work on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) across northern Greece has progressed considerably, Katerina Papalexandri, country manager for TAP AG, said, describing the oil pipeline “a project of major significance both for our country and for the European Union.”

Speaking at the Athens Investment Forum on Monday, Papalexandri said that the 550-kilometers stretch covered by the pipeline in Greece has been fully excavated, while the installation of pipes across 525 kilometers is still under way and the land across 475 kilometers has already been fully restored.

The compression terminal at Kipoi in Evros, is also proceeding rapidly, she said, adding that there has not been a single workplace accident.

Over 3,500 workers have been employed on the pipeline project, which also includes upgrades to existing infrastructure such as the ports of Alexandroupoli, Kavala and Thessaloniki.

Papalexandri further mentioned TAP’s contribution to the country’s cultural heritage, as more than 400 archaeological digs have been conducted to date.