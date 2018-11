Costas Bakoyannis officially announced his candidacy for Athens mayor at an event in downtown Gazi on Monday. The 40-year-old regional governor of Central Greece vowed to fight crime and improve the quality of life in the crisis-hit capital. Bakoyannis, who will run under the campaign slogan "standing tall," is set to be endorsed by the conservative New Democracy opposition. Local elections are set to take place in May 2019. [In Time News]