Prosecutor orders probe in wake of Kotzias lawsuit

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has ordered a probe into a lawsuit filed by former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias for defamation and dissemination of false news aimed at undermining him.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, Kotzias mentions specific media reports that were allegedly designed to intimidate him against concluding name talks with Skopje.



He also denies having met with American-Hungarian billionaire financier George Soros, while denouncing allegations that he managed up to 35 million euros in secret Foreign Ministry funds.



Kotzias quit last month following a clash with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who opposes the name deal, in which the latter reportedly insinuated fund mismanagement and shady ties with Soros.



New Democracy also called for an investigation into the claims that Kammenos said certain ministers had been funded by Soros.