Joint exercises by Greek and US special forces and training with state-of-the-art military technology is an indication of the strong Greek-American relationship, Major Michael Weisman, a spokesman for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Europe, told Kathimerini.

Weisman spoke after the latest round of training of Greek navy and coast guard officers by USSOCOM at Souda Bay in Crete, as part of the annual Jackal Stone exercise, which was completed last Friday.

He said the training with the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM) Mk1 boat after Greece’s invitation is “a sign of our strong bilateral relationship and the opportunities for continued cooperation and training.”