PAOK eliminated holder AEK and Kymi beat joint Basket League leader Peristeri to make the Greek Cup semifinals along with favorites Panathinaikos and Olympiakos.

PAOK and Kymi emerged victorious from two very close quarterfinals on Saturday, as PAOK beat AEK 82-80 in Thessaloniki making 22 out of 22 free throws, and Kymi edged out the league’s surprise package Peristeri 74-73 at Halkida with a triple by DeVaughn Washington two seconds before the buzzer. A week earlier Peristeri had beaten Kymi by 31 points at the same court for the league.

In Piraeus Olympiakos had no problems against a weak Kolossos Rhodes winning 84-53 on Sunday, having Sasha Vezenkov score 13 and collect 11 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Panathinaikos had a rather below-par performance at Patra but still overcame host Promitheas on Monday with a 76-68 score.

The semifinals are scheduled for February 13 and the final will be held four days later at Iraklio.