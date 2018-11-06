Greek budget under scrutiny, Eurogroup head says

The Greek budget is under scrutiny in order to estimate whether the country can achieve the budget surplus target for 2019, Eurogroup head Mario Centeno has said.



Asked during a press conference after Monday’s Eurogroup, about the measures proposed by the Greek government, Centeno said that the 3.5 percent budget surplus target was not up for discussion. The two sides are discussing only measures possible within the available fiscal space, he added.



Responding to the same question, European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that Greece was not among the six countries asked to provide further clarifications about their draft budget.