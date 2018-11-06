Christodoulides in the US for meetings with Pompeo, Bolton, Haley

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is visiting Washington for a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.



Also on Tuesday, Christodoulides will meet with Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon and Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell.



On Wednesday, he will meet with National Security Advisor John Bolton at the White House.



The main topics on the agenda of talks are bilateral relations, energy, the Cyprus issue, and regional developments.



Cypriot Foreign Ministry sources did not wish to comment on reports that Christodoulides and Mitchell would be announcing the intention to open a strategic dialogue. However, in September, Christodoulides had met with Mitchell and stated that the results of that meeting, concerning security, energy and politics, would be announced during a high-level visit to be held very soon.



On Thursday, Christodoulides will be in New York, where he will meet with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, with the main topics on the agenda being the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and the involvement of the Security Council in developments regarding the Cyprus issue.



Christodoulides will then return to Washington to attend a dinner hosted by Pompeo.



The minister will be wrapping up his visit on Friday with a debate at Atlantic Council think tank. [Kathimerini Cyprus]