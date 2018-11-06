Greek helicopters operate in East Med during exercise

The Greek Army has released photos taken during a Greek-Israeli military exercise. During the drill, which took place late October, four Apache helicopters and two Chinook transport helicopters flew from the Stefanovikeio airbase in the Greek region of Magnesia to Israel, before returning to Greece via Cyprus, the General Army Command (GES) said. The aircraft, which flew at a low altitude to evade radar detection, crossed the entire Eastern Mediterranean, making several refuelling stops that were not announced.