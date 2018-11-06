Cyprus signs dairy product export protocol with China

A protocol for the export of Cypriot dairy products to China was signed on Tuesday between Cyprus’s Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis and Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China Ni Yuefeng.



According to a press release, Kadis thanked Ni Yuefeng for the successful outcome of efforts to allow the import of Cypriot dairy products, especially halloumi, to China, and requested faster procedures to register and license Cypriot dairies.



Ni Yuefeng praised the high standards of production in Cypriot dairies and expressed certainty that the genuine Cypriot halloumi would very soon be available on the market in China.



He added that there was an upward trend in Cypriot exports to China, which would be enhanced by the protocol signed on Tuesday.



During the meeting, Kadis also raised the issue of completing procedures to export other Cypriot products to China, such as fishery products and potatoes.



While in China, Kadis will visit the 1st China International Import Expo, which marks a new era in opening the Chinese market to third countries. [Kathimerini Cyprus]