Axion Hellas renovates small outpost in eastern Aegean island

Axion Hellas, a Greek non-profit orrganization, recently rerenovated fully a small military outpost on the small island of Psara, in the eastern Aegean, with the donation of two prominent members of the Greek maritime community.

The organization is funded exclusively by its members and private sponsors, without ever receiving economic support from the Greek state.



It has 160 volunteers, who leave their homes and jobs two or three times a year to offer high-level medical services to citizens living in border regions of the country.



The supporters of its activities range from doctors, nurses, students, labourers teachers and musicians to Olympic champions and shipowners.



Axion also organizes educational and cultural activities with the assistance of established institutions and bodies, offers local communities any equipment they may need and even builts infrastructure that may be missing (sports fields, playgrounds etc.).