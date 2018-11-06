Irish Stand-up | Athens | November 29

A night of stand-up comedy from the island of saints, scholars, leprechauns, Bono, Guinness, Daniel Day Lewis, Conor McGregor and Kerrygold Regato comes to Athens with Ireland’s finest London-based comedians, Niamh Marron and Colin Chadwick, in a live stand-up show for one night only on November 29. Niamh is a multi-award-winning comedian. She hails from the border with Northern Ireland and has appeared on BBC, Sky Arts and RTE and has performed at the SEC Arena in front of 4,000 people. Colin's stand-up has been featured as part of the New Comedy Awards on RTE and BBC Radio. In 2015 he was a finalist in the Amused Moose Laugh Off at the Edinburgh Fringe and in 2017. The event at Ora is organized by the Greek-Irish Society in association with the Embassy of Ireland. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 7 euros (www.eventbrite.com).

Ora, 13-15 Astiggos, Monastiraki,

tel 215.555.9137