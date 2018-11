Regarded as one the greatest performers in classical ballet today, Ivan Vasiliev will be making two appearances in Athens, performing extracts from some of his emblematic roles, as well as his own original work. He will be joined by respected soloists from the Bolshoi Ballet. Tickets cost 40 to 100 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias &

1 Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr