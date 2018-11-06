Marathon Tribute | Athens | To November 15

The National Archaeological Museum celebrates the forthcoming Authentic Marathon in Athens on Sunday, November 11, with a thematic tour about sports and athletes in antiquity. By means of a special educational leaflet (in English) available at the entrance of the Museum through Monday, November 12, athletes participating in the historic race will be able to stroll through the galleries of the museum and become acquainted with a series of exhibits related to training for athletes, races, prizes, etc. Admission to the museum is free for the first 100 athletes that will ask for the educational leaflet at the Information Desk, upon presentation of their participation number for the Marathon. Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Monday 1-8 p.m.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission,

Omonia, tel 213.214.4800