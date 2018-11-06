State Department targets senior PKK members

The US State Department announced it is targeting three senior members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), following a visit of a US official to Ankara on Tuesday.



“As part of my visit, I am pleased to announce that the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is targeting three senior members of the terrorist organization Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK),” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer said in a statement.



He said the Department is authorized to pay up to 5 million dollars for information leading to the identification or location of Murat Karayilan, up to 4 million dollars for Cemil Bayik, and up to 3 million dollars for Duran Kalkan.



During his visit to Ankara, Palmer met with high-level Turkish government officials, business leaders and members of Parliament.