Suspected migrant smuggler nabbed after car chase

Police in northern Greece on Tuesday detained a 24-year-old suspected smuggler and six Syrian refugees following a car chase on the Thessaloniki-Kavala national highway.

The 24-year-old, a Jordanian national, failed to stop at a signal by police in the area of Volvi, prompting officers to give chase.

A second patrol car was dispatched to join the chase and the smuggler was eventually cornered. According to the testimonies given to police by the six refugees, among whom were two minors, they had crossed into Greece from Turkey via the Evros border region and had been bound for Thessaloniki.

Tuesday’s car chase was the latest in a series of similar incidents near the Turkish border in recent weeks as authorities seek to crack down on in increase in irregular migration over the land border.