Twenty-six suspects identified over Lesvos attack on migrants

Authorities on the eastern Aegean the island of Lesvos have identified 26 people for their role in an attack against Afghan refugees back in April.

All of the suspects are expected to appear before a local prosecutor in the coming days, according to police.

The incident occurred on April 22 when around 150 people – some of them hooded – attacked a group of Afghan refugees who were sitting in Sapphous Square to protest against their situation.

The assailants set fire to dumpsters and threw stones, flares, fire crackers and pieces of marble at the refugees and police forces who intervened to restore order.