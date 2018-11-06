New Chinese ambassador visits Piraeus Chamber

The rapid development and the increasingly important role of the port of Piraeus, future investment plans of Piraeus Port Authority SA (OLP), increased interest in the city and the scope for deepening bilateral trade relations between Greece and China were the focus of talks during a visit by China’s new ambassador to Greece, Zhang Qiyue, to the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Other issues that were addressed were the entry of Greek shipping equipment companies in the Chinese market, cooperation between OLP owner Cosco and enterprises in Piraeus, tapping into local know-how on shipping, rejuvenating the domestic shipbuilding and ship repair markets, increasing tourism flows and the presentation of the Maritime Hellas cluster.

The ambassador described Greece’s biggest port as “the Head of the Dragon” and the “crown” of Greek-Chinese cooperation.