It would indeed be an understatement to say that the closure of schools across Greece on Wednesday so that educators can vote to elect their representatives is infuriating.

Thousands of families and their children throughout the country will be inconvenienced in their quest to deal with the change of program announced by school teachers.

It goes without saying that these elections could take place after school hours.

But, unfortunately, this isn’t the case as the interests of one sector again seem to trump the interests of another – in this case students and their parents.

What is also clear is that this is yet another blatant demonstration of the complete lack of respect for citizens who are struggling to make ends meet during very trying times.