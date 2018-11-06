PPC to charge its customers one euro for each paper bill

Public Power Corporation has said that it will start charging its customers one euro for every paper bill it sends out to them every two months, encouraging them to register on its website for an electronic bill instead.

PPC, which controls over 80 percent of the local electricity market, will start charging its customers as of December 1 and any customers who register for an e-bill by December 31 will get a refund of one euro in their next bill.

In its announcement, the utility cited the need to speed up and improve the quality of customer service by saving human and financial resources, while also improving its environmental footprint in the context of its sustainability initiatives.

Beyond its advertising initiatives, PPC is going to use every contact with its customers to familiarize them with the e-bill scheme and ask them to use this system instead of paper.