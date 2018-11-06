Achtsioglou admits reform did not match CoS pension ruling

Labor and Social Security Minister Effie Achtsioglou admitted on Tuesday that the government’s ratification of the so-called Katrougalos law in 2016, named after the then labor minister, constituted an "institutional and political" reform of the pension system, though not in full compliance with a verdict from the Council of State deeming the 2012 pension cuts as being in violation of the Constitution.

She also predicted that the court’s decision for the retroactive return of money lost as a result of the cuts will be reversed at a higher level.