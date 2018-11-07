NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus, US sign ‘Statement of Intent’ on security cooperation

TAGS: Cyprus, US, Diplomacy

Cyprus and the United States have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of security, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Mediterranean island, which said that the two sides have signed a so-called “Statement of Intent” on security issues.

The agreement was signed as Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides visited Washington for a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

Christodoulides also met with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell and Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon.

