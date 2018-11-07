Church deal will allow up to 10,000 hirings, gov’t spokesman says

A deal between the leftist-led government and the Orthodox Church will make fiscal space for up to 10,000 hirings in the state sector, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a press briefing Wednesday.

The government will as a result be able to hire more doctors and teachers in the coming years, as well as cover pressing welfare state requirements, Tzanakopoulos added.

Under the agreement reached between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos, some 10,000 priests and auxiliary staff would be removed from the state payroll.