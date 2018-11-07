ND chief in Helsinki for EPP congress

Conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Helsinki on Wednesday for the congress of the European People’s Party (EEP) which will on Thursday elect its candidate to lead the European Commission.



Greece’s main opposition leader will have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the congress.



On Thursday, Mitsotakis will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen, the head of the Spain's center-right People’s Party Pablo Casado, and the leader of Cyprus’s DISY party Averof Neofytou.