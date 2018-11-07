Science Films | Athens | November 8-14

The Greek Film Archive hosts the 12th installment of the International Science Film Festival, bringing together fiction and documentary films from different parts of the world that are dedicated to technological advances and innovation, the human brain, our understanding of the natural world and the secrets of space, among other topics. All of the films are screened in their original languages with Greek subtitles and the daily program starts at 6 p.m. The event is organized by the Caid Center. Admission is free of charge.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046