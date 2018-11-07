James Joyce Tribute | Athens | November 8 – 30

Athens 2018 World Book Capital and the Embassy of Ireland present an exhibition on the life and work of James Joyce (1882-1941), the modernist avant-garde pioneer who drew inspiration from Homer to give us one of humanity's great pieces of literature, “Ulysses.” The opening of the show, which will be held at the Kerameikos metro station in downtown Athens through November 30, will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will include a discussion by local experts on the Irish writer's work. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this and other events taking place for Athens 2018 World Book Capital, visit www.athens2018.gr.