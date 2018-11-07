Athens metro service to airport to resume as before, reports say

The Transport Ministry has demanded the reversal of a decision last week by the Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) that is forcing commuters on the metro traveling to and from Athens International Airport to change trains at Doukissis Plakentias station.

According to sources cited in the Greek media, the measure, which sparked the ire of commuters, will be scrapped in coming days.

The ministry has reportedly accused STASY of introducing the change without receiving its approval.