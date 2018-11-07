Civil servants plan strike for Nov 14

The civil servants’ union ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike for November 14 in demand of increases to salaries and pensions that have been cut several times over eight years of austerity programs.

Apart from the hikes, the union is calling for a new salary structure for public sector workers from next year, the abolition of the so-called Katrougalos law which overhauled the Greek pension system, the raising of the tax-free threshold for incomes to 12,000 euros and the abolition of the ENFIA property tax.

The federation representing the country’s hospital doctors, OENGE, said it would join the action.